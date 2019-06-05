Samuelson, Peder

Peder A. Samuelson, 78, of Portland passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 4) at Middlesex Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Portland. Peder is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances, his son Jason Samuelson and his wife Lorraine and his daughter Cynthia Mazzotta and her husband Sebastian. Two grandchildren, Caden and Ty. He is also survived by his sister Susan Adinolfo and her husband Richard, as well as many nieces and nephews. Peder was predeceased by his daughter Sharon Elizabeth Samuelson, his parents Nels and Audrey Samuelson and a sister, Beverly Johnson.

The funeral will be held on Saturday (June 8) at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church Portland. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Mary Cemetery Portland at a later date. Friends may call at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland on Friday (June 7) from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to St. Mary Church, 51 Freestone Ave., Portland, CT 06480. Published in Middletown Press on June 6, 2019