Traverso, Pedro
Pedro Traverso USN (Ret) Chief, 91, of Middletown, beloved husband of Margaret M. (Minick) Traverso died peacefully at Middlesex Health in Hospice Care surrounded by family and friends. Pedro was born on December 4, 1927 in Aguada, Puerto Rico the son of the late Juan and Donata (Morales) Traverso.
Pedro served 21 plus years in the military before moving to Connecticut. He was predeceased by his wife, Carmen (Soler) Traverso, mother of his children, Nelson Traverso (m. Melva), Miriam Traverso, Gladys Traverso Miller (m. Brian), and Gilbert Traverso (m. Kim): six grandchildren Michael, Jeremy, Jamie, Alyssa, Mercedes, Gloria and Romanita, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers, two sisters, and three half-brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Elm Street Middletown. Friends may gather at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to a . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 18, 2019