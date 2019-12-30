Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
Durham, CT
1945 - 2019
DeRita, Peter
Peter DeRita, 74, beloved husband of Geraldine (Cliff) DeRita of Venice Florida and Middletown, passed away in peace with his loving family by his side on December 22, 2019 in Florida. He was born September 2, 1945 in Middletown, son of the Late Nicholas and Rose ( Bartolotta) DeRita. He was a member of St. Pius X Church, Middletown, Founder of DeRita Construction Company, The Elks Lodge, The Moose Club, The President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Middletown, The American Legion, Middletown Chamber of Commerce, The Salvation Army, a Eucharistic Minister, The Xavier Hall of Fame and former coach of Football Basketball and baseball in Middletown and Old Saybrook. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. A U.S. Army Veteran (Sargent) serving with the 4th Infantry Division A. Company 1st of the Eight in Vietnam.
Besides his wife he is survived by four sons and their wives Peter DeRita Jr. and Susan DeRita, David and Donna DeRita of Middletown, Gregory and Jessica DeRita of Durham, and Brian and Sarah DeRita of Pennsylvania. Two sisters Mary Grace Eagle of Old Saybrook and Ann Louise Barnes of Boca Raton, FL, 13 grandchildren, Nicholas and Taylor DeRita, Stephanie and Grace DeRita, Vincent, Genevieve and Adeline DeRita, Mackenzie, Madison and Nathan DeRita, Peter Jacob DeRita, Stephanie and Anthony Dean and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday January 3rd 2020 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, Durham. Burial with military honors will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Relatives and friends may call at the D'Angelo Funeral Home 22 South Main St on Thursday January 2nd from 4-7 p.m. In lieu, of flowers donations in his memory may be made to The Disabled American Veteran's 58 Bernie O'Rourke Dr., Middletown or to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 31, 2019
