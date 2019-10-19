Middletown Press Obituaries
Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Goff, Philip
Philip Cleve Goff, 65, of Higganum, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Philip and Anne (Clark) Goff. Phil worked as Assistant Public Works Director in the Town of Haddam for thirty years.
Phil is survived by his beloved dogs, Jack and Lily; a sister, Kathy Ronchetti of Haddam; his cousin, Susan DeCarli of Higganum; a niece, Nicole Ronchetti of Haddam; great-nephew, Caleb and two aunts, Ruth Rich and Ethel Weber both Middletown and many cousins.
Along with his parents, Phil was predeceased by the love of his life, Nancy Planeta and his brother, Delbert C. Goff.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phil's memory may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 21, 2019
