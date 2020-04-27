|
|
Redford, Jr., Philip
Philip Henry William Redford, Jr., 91, of Middletown, passed away on April 22, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 24, 1928, he was the son of the late Philip and Harriet (Schneider) Redford. Phil graduated Woodrow Wilson High School in 1946 and was drafted shortly after. He served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Iceland as a telecommunications specialist during the Korean War.
Phil's family moved from Rhode Island in 1929 to take over Middletown Glass and Middletown Plate Glass Company, Inc. which was started by his grandfather in 1874 as Redford Paint & Glass. Phil was third generation glass merchant, acquiring the company in 1967 upon his father's death. He was a member of the Connecticut Glass Dealers Association and of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce.
Phil loved to tell everyone stories from his childhood during the depression, his Army stories and his many, many business memories. He was a very generous man dedicating his entire life to helping others. Phil will truly be missed.
Phil is survived by his dedicated employees at the glass company and his amazing caretakers who loved him dearly.
Due to the current situation, a private graveside service will be held in Indian Hill Cemetery. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 28, 2020