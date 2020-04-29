|
Schiro, Philip
Philip T. Schiro (Phil), 85 passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the husband of the late Beverly Bliss Schiro. He was born in Middletown, CT, the only child of the late Joseph and Rose Schiro. He leaves two cousins Frances Schiro of Middletown, CT, and Philip C. Schiro of Boynton Beach, FL, dear friend Barbara Hitchcock, along with a number of other special friends. Phil spent most of his life on the Connecticut River. He and his wife owned and operated Cobalt Marina for 33 years. They also built their home on the river. They were known for the boats they designed and built. In later years his time was spent photographing the birds that shared the tranquil river with him. Phil will always be remembered as hard working, friendly, loyal, and always a true gentleman. It would be Phil's wish that anyone wishing to make a contribution do so to their favorite charity in his memory. Burial will be private. The spencer Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
