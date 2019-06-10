Dills Sr., Phillip "Wayne"

Phillip "Wayne" Dills Sr., 75, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Smilow, Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. Wayne is survived by his wife Phyllis Dills in Coalmont, Tennessee.

Wayne was born on June 5, 1944, he was the beloved son of Carmel Dills and the late Woodrow "Whitey" Dills Sr., of Durham, CT. He was survived by his brothers and sisters, Sonny Dills, Philip Lee Dills, Linda Jandreau, Carol Dudley, Woody Dills, Jr., Rich Dills, Dennis Dills and Dianna Dills. And surviving children Wayne Dills, Jr. and Stacie Dills as well as his four grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his oldest sister Charlotte Dills and oldest daughter Bobbi Jo Meeks.

Wayne lived to ride and loved his Harley, along with running heavy machinery all his life.

Wayne was known by many and loved by all. He loved spending time with his family and friends as well as the Young's, his extended family in Bethel, Vermont.

Celebration of his life will be held at the K-Club in Rockfall, CT on Saturday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m. Published in Middletown Press on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary