Amato, Phyllis

Phyllis (Ahlberg) Amato, 96 of Middletown, Connecticut passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Amato. She was born in Middletown on September 15th, 1924, the eldest of three children to David and Esther Ahlberg—though Phyllis was fond of saying that her life truly began when she met the love of her life, Vinny, on a train to Washington DC during their high school senior class trip in 1942.

Throughout her life, Phyllis was loved by many. Her charming wit, incredible memory, and huge heart helped her create a wonderful life that is hard to summarize. Her early childhood years growing up in Portland were made difficult by the sudden loss of her mother during the height of the Great Depression. Phyllis did not let this stop her from gracefully overcoming every challenge life threw at her with an unwavering sense of self and determination. From helping raise her sisters, to putting herself through college, to sustaining a long-distance relationship with Vinny while he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, she relied on her inner strength daily and taught those around her to do the same.

After graduating from UCONN with a degree in Sociology in 1946, Phyllis married Vinny and wholeheartedly embraced the role of 1950s housewife and mother. She founded a "homemakers" club and hosted countless gatherings for the Westfield neighborhood. Loving her role as mother to three children, she was quick to volunteer to be the scout leader or room mother, and often had a house—and yard—overflowing with children playing.

Throughout their marriage Phyllis was proud to be Vinny's co-pilot. They spent their "free time" being actively involved in civic and business affairs, entertaining, and travelling the world. As Vinny's toy and hobby business flourished and expanded in the 1960s, she enthusiastically embraced a new role and joined him to help run their New Britain store.

Phyllis remained actively engaged throughout her later years and overcame each health obstacle she faced with fortitude and grace. She continued to work at both the Middletown and New Britain stores until her retirement in 2017 at the young age of 93. She devoted her time to writing her memoir, cheering on her beloved Red Sox, and cherishing time spent with family and friends. Throughout her life, she was most proud of the family that she and Vinny created together and the legacy of their family business, Amato's Toy and Hobby.

The Amato family is grateful for the many years of heartfelt care from her doctors and care team. Special thanks to Dr. Otto Weis, Dr. Yadira Acevedo and staff, Dr. Stephan Franklin, Melissa (PT), Scott (PT), Vanessa (OT) and Eileen (SLP), for helping her achieve her goal of living at home. Finally, we would like to thank her caregivers Brenda, Ethel, Cynthia, Olivia, and especially Vida for assuring Mom's comfort as she prepared to be reunited with her Vinny.

Phyllis was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, Vincent Amato. She is survived by her children, Peter Amato and his wife Theresa, Steven Amato and his wife Sheri, and Diane Gervais and her husband Joel; her Sisters-in-law Jennie Amato and Nettie Grockowski; her Brother-in-law Robert Green and his wife Kathy; and her seven grandchildren: Amie Amato, Melissa Amato, Daniel Amato, Jesse Amato, Kaitlyn Crowe, Michael Amato and Caroline Gervais. She also leaves behind her beloved nephews Gregory Pearson and Jonathan Pearson, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also pre-deceased by her sisters Dee Pearson and Janet Preston.

Due to current health concerns, the family held a private graveside service at the Swedish Cemetery in Portland on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' name to Warm the Children-Middletown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store