Robley, Phyllis
Phyllis (Hartig) Robley of East Hampton and formally of Portland, peacefully entered eternal rest after a brief illness at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT. Born April 3, 1933 in Meriden, CT, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Marie (Chartier) Hartig. Phyllis was an avid NASCAR fan and loved doing puzzles. She enjoyed many social activities, like BINGO and holiday celebrations with the other residents of her Bellwood Court community. Phyllis is survived by her sons Wallace P. Robley and his wife Brenda of Portland, Richard S. Robley and his fiancé Cheri Duff of East Hampton, four grandchildren Erin Ortega and husband Robert, Ryan Robley, Lauren Owen and husband Jason, Alexander Robley, great-grandchildren Briella Ortega, Robert J. "RJ" Ortega, Kapri Robley, and another great-grandson on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and other beloved family members and friends. Phyllis was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred, and her 5 siblings. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at the Marlborough walk-in emergency clinic, who took care of Phyllis on many occasions. There will be no calling hours and the graveside services will be private. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for family and friends in the future. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 28, 2020