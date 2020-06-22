Pietro Spada
Spada, Pietro
Pietro Spada, 83. Husband of the Late Giuseppa ( Mondalto) Spada Passed away on June 16th at Water Edge Health Care Center. He was born October 28, 1936 in Melilli Sicily, son of the Late Sebastiano and Maria Spada. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church and Prior to his retirement was employed by North and Judd.
Among his suvivors is a son and daughter-in-law Sebastiano and Pamela Spada. A daughter and son-in-law Maria and Peter Groeper. Four grandchildren Anthony and Christopher Spada and Janna and Jason Groeper. Funeral Services are Private. D'Angelo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
