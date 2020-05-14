Outlaw, Princess
Princess Roberta (Roe) Outlaw 68, of Middletown, CT; peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Roberta was born November 22, 1951 in Colerain, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Queenie Outlaw.
She is survived by her nine children Tora (Tony), Sheena, Antanisha, Eric, Alexis, and Damajh, Erica, Jaylyn, Deneysha; two sisters Shenetta and Francine (Larry); two brothers Stevenson (Cora), and Stephenson (Jackie); six grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends who loved her deeply. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a message of comfor for the Outlaw family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in Middletown Press on May 14, 2020.