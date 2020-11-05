1/1
Raimondo Ranno
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raimondo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ranno, Raimondo
Raimondo Ranno, 60 of Middletown, CT passed away Tuesday, November 3rd at Hartford Hospital after a courageous battle from a brief illness. Ray was born on January 15th, 1960 in Sortino Sicily, he was a longtime resident of Rocky Hill and Middletown, CT. Ray was a devoted father, brother, son, and a loving Nonno to his pride and joy Mia Rose. He was a passionate F1 Ferrari fanatic, who loved being creative in the kitchen. He had a heart of gold and was a sincere friend to all. Ray will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Ray was predeceased by his father Giuseppe "Pippo" Ranno, he leaves behind his mother Concettina Ranno, his loving daughters Alissa Ranno Batters, her husband Dean and their daughter Mia, his youngest Katelyn and their mother Luciana Ciccio Ranno. His sister Carmela, her husband Paul and their children Milena and Michael Melluzzo. In honor of Ray's memorable life, a walk through visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 3-5 p.m. at D'angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main St., Middletown. A Christian mass will be held on Monday November 9th at 11 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To send a condolence please visit
www.Dangelofuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Sebastian Church
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved