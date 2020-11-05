Ranno, Raimondo
Raimondo Ranno, 60 of Middletown, CT passed away Tuesday, November 3rd at Hartford Hospital after a courageous battle from a brief illness. Ray was born on January 15th, 1960 in Sortino Sicily, he was a longtime resident of Rocky Hill and Middletown, CT. Ray was a devoted father, brother, son, and a loving Nonno to his pride and joy Mia Rose. He was a passionate F1 Ferrari fanatic, who loved being creative in the kitchen. He had a heart of gold and was a sincere friend to all. Ray will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Ray was predeceased by his father Giuseppe "Pippo" Ranno, he leaves behind his mother Concettina Ranno, his loving daughters Alissa Ranno Batters, her husband Dean and their daughter Mia, his youngest Katelyn and their mother Luciana Ciccio Ranno. His sister Carmela, her husband Paul and their children Milena and Michael Melluzzo. In honor of Ray's memorable life, a walk through visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 3-5 p.m. at D'angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main St., Middletown. A Christian mass will be held on Monday November 9th at 11 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
To send a condolence please visitwww.Dangelofuneralhome.com
