Little, Ralph
Ralph F. Little, 80, of Middle Haddam, beloved husband of Ellen (Trowbridge) Little died Monday, May 11, at Marlborough Medical Center. Born May 29, 1939 in Island Falls, Maine he was the son of the late Willis and Irene (Creamer) Little. Ralph was a member of Christ Church in Middle Haddam. He had worked as a gauge maker at Pratt & Whitney for over 40 years before his retirement. Besides his wife Ellen, Ralph is survived by his two sons James Little of Middle Haddam, Christopher Little of Colchester, sister-in-law Julie Trowbridge, six grandchildren Heather Gilbert, Carrie Jones, Jamie Little, Megan Little, Bella Little, C.J. Little, and two great-grandchildren Sloan and Dale Gilbert. Due to the COVID Pandemic funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Music Ministry P.O. Box 81 Middle Haddam, CT 06456. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 13, 2020.