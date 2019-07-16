Klick, Raymond D.

Raymond D. Klick, 95, of Middletown, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Middlesex Health Care Center, Middletown. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Steven and Anelia (Nenza) Klick. Ray was a lifelong resident of Middletown graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School and Middlesex Community College. A veteran of World War II, he served with the US Navy aboard the USS Iowa and USS Wisconsin in the South Pacific Theatre Operations. Ray was employed at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft retiring after 37 years as a foreman. He was a Sheriff and Marshall for the State of CT for many years and also chaired the Middletown Parking Authority and Middletown Personnel Board of Appeals. Ray was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks, Polish Knights and Polish Falcons. He is survived by his brothers, Stanley Klick and Leon Klick and Olga, all of Middletown; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter and Alexander Klick; and sisters, Bernice Triblets and Cecelia Klick. Raymond's family would like to thank Middlesex Hospital Palliative Care and Middlesex Health Care Center for their excellent care. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19th at 9:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial, with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Weiss Hospice Unit c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

