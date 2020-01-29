|
Roberts, Raymond Earle
Raymond Earle Roberts, 84, of Middletown, husband of the late Louise (Landell) Roberts, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Earle and Sonia (Marchik) Roberts, Sr.
Ray lived in Middletown all of his life and was a member of The Church of the Holy Trinity. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Navy. Ray was a math teacher and guidance counselor at Nathan Hale-Ray High School for many years and also milled lumber for many years. He was a member of the Lion's Club, the B.P.O.E. Middletown Lodge #771 where he was the Grand Exalted Ruler and the Polish National Society.
Ray is survived by two sons, Jeff Roberts of Maple Valley, WA and Eric Roberts of Hampton, CT; a daughter Doreene Morrison of Middletown; a brother, Earle V. Roberts, Jr. of Middletown; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's memory may be made to The Laura Truncali Corbett Scholarship Fund, 15 School Drive, P.O. Box 401, Moodus, CT 06469. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 30, 2020