Ogorzalek, Raymond

Raymond Stanley Ogorzalek, 78, of Higganum, beloved husband of Veronica Anna (Strycharz) Ogorzalek, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home. He was born in Middletown, son of Stanley and Regina (Lojewski) Ogorzalek. Prior to his retirement, he was a State Inspector for the Department of Transportation. Raymond had a love for music and dancing and was recently taking organ lessons and playing the keyboard for the Portland Senior Dance Group. He also taught line dancing and enjoyed dancing the polka. Raymond had many hobbies including flying his plane, bowling, as well as helping with the Boy Scouts and Haddam Little League. Besides his wife Veronica, Raymond is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and his wife Elizabeth Sanford of Attleboro, MA, James and his fiancée Stefanie Evans of Higganum, Justin of Middletown, sister, Suzanne Mitoraj of Berlin, and granddaughter, Genevieve Alice Ogorzalek. His Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday (May 16th) at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Haddam Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 48, Higganum, CT 06441. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary