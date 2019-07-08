Osora, Raymond

Raymond Osora, 89, of Middletown, beloved husband of fifty-nine years to Patricia (Rizzo) Osora, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Portland Care and Rehabilitation. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Martin and Nellie (Czajka) Osora. A veteran of the Korean War, Ray served with the US Army. He retired as Deputy Chief with the Middletown Police Department after 30 years of service. During that time, he attended and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. Ray then served as the Director of Security at Middlesex Hospital for 15 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Mark Osora and his wife Danuta of Madison, CT; Damon Osora and his partner Nur Abdulhayoglu of Goshen, CT; daughter, Raeann Porter and her husband Chris of Middletown, CT; sisters, Terry Maltese of Middletown, and Paula Darby of Manchester, CT; grandchildren, Paige (Justin) Griffith, Andrew, Matthew and Peter Osora; and great-grandson, Cameron Griffith; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Joseph Osora, Frank Osora, and Stanley "Stimmy" Osora; sisters, Gertrude Magnano and Elizabeth "Betty" Wiernasz. Raymond enjoyed life fully, which was reflected by the many passions he held throughout his life. He was an avid jogger and swimmer and, for nearly five decades, a familiar face at the local YMCA. A self-taught cook who viewed recipes merely as suggestions, Ray was most happy making other people happy. He was gregarious, optimistic, and as conversational as they come. Steadfastly proud of his Polish heritage, Ray was also an unwavering devotee of the Boston Red Sox, a source of considerable anguish and, after a lifetime of waiting, complete elation. Raymond's most gratifying accomplishment, as he often proclaimed, was raising a happy and loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 8:15 a.m. Thursday (July 11th) from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 9 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Mary Church, S. Main St., Middletown. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

Published in Middletown Press on July 9, 2019