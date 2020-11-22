Wilson, Raymond
Raymond W. Wilson, 94, formerly of Naples FL, and beloved husband of Ann (Howley) Wilson, died on Tuesday (November 17, 2020) at Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. Ray was born in Middletown, CT on May 11, 1926 and was the oldest of four sons of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Dowling) Wilson. He was raised in Middletown, where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School prior to enlisting in the United States Navy. After his World War II service, he attended Bliss Electrical College in Washington, DC and then went on to enjoy a 33-year career with AT&T Longlines, retiring at the age of 58. He and his wife, of an amazing 72 years, Ann, lived in different locales; most notably Durham and Northford, CT prior to retiring to Naples, FL, where they lived for 28 years. Wherever they called home, Ray and Ann were always highly active with their church and volunteered for over 17 years with St. Vincent De Paul, Naples, FL. In addition to his wife Ann, Ray is survived by five children: Glenn Wilson and wife, Gisele of Old Lyme; Randy Wilson and wife, Virginia of Naples, FL; Brian Wilson and wife, Terry of East Lyme; Mark Wilson and partner Theresa Young of North Carolina; and Maryanne Feyer of Manchester; two brothers: Donald Wilson and wife, Lucille; William Wilson and wife, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Dolores Wilson. In addition, he is survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his younger brother Harold, and in February 2020, by his son-in-law, Paul Feyer. The family will privately celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at his former parish, Notre Dame Church (now Our Lady of Mercy) in Durham. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Resurrection Cemetery, Westbrook. Military final honors will be rendered in honor of the sailor's WWII service to his country. Cards may be mailed to 6 Duchess Drive, Old Lyme, CT 06371. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Wilson family. Please visit Ray's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
