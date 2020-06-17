Fazzino, Regina (Reggie)

Regina (Reggie) Fazzino, 59, of Middletown, CT passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15 at Hartford Hospital. A beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her life was taken too soon.

Regina was born on July 6, 1960 to Frank Fazzino and Virginia (Sawicki) Fazzino. Regina graduated high school from Coginchaug Regional High School, (Class of 1978) then went on to obtain a degree in nutrition. She worked for various local hospitals as a Dietetic Technician. She enjoyed music and was a lifelong fan of the music of Jethro Tull. Reggie loved quilting and she had just joined a Sicilian cooking group. She was a devoted mom to various dogs and ferrets who kept her company throughout her life.

Regina was predeceased by both parents. She is survived by her brother, Frank Fazzino of Portland, CT, his wife Doreen Fazzino, and their children, Frankie, Emily, and Nicholas, as well as many cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements will at the convenience of the family.



