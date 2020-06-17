Regina (Reggie) Fazzino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fazzino, Regina (Reggie)
Regina (Reggie) Fazzino, 59, of Middletown, CT passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15 at Hartford Hospital. A beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her life was taken too soon.
Regina was born on July 6, 1960 to Frank Fazzino and Virginia (Sawicki) Fazzino. Regina graduated high school from Coginchaug Regional High School, (Class of 1978) then went on to obtain a degree in nutrition. She worked for various local hospitals as a Dietetic Technician. She enjoyed music and was a lifelong fan of the music of Jethro Tull. Reggie loved quilting and she had just joined a Sicilian cooking group. She was a devoted mom to various dogs and ferrets who kept her company throughout her life.
Regina was predeceased by both parents. She is survived by her brother, Frank Fazzino of Portland, CT, his wife Doreen Fazzino, and their children, Frankie, Emily, and Nicholas, as well as many cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements will at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved