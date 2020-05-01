Richard Conway
Conway, Richard
Richard (Dick) J. Conway III, 64, of Amston, husband of his loving wife, Jeanne, passed away suddenly due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Richard J. Conway and Jean (Grady) Conway. Dick grew up in Rocky Hill and graduated High School there in 1974. He then attended Paul Smith's College in NY. Dick worked for Liberty Bank in Middletown, CT for over 30 years, most recently as the Corporate Administration Manager, where he was instrumental in every aspect of the Bank's facilities and responsible for purchasing, supply, bank communications and records retention. Dick was an all-around great guy who was always quick to help and support anyone in need and who had a passion for giving back to the Community. He was a longtime Board member of the Rushford Center, where he served on the finance and planning committees. The Rushford Center, which provides treatment for substance abuse and addiction, was instrumental in Dick's own recovery so many years ago, and Dick was committed to helping others in their recoveries as well. Dick was inducted into the Liberty Bank Volunteer Hall of Fame in 1996. Dick was an avid fly fisherman, expert fly tyer, and proud member of the Connecticut Fly Fisherman's Association. He also was an accomplished chef. Besides his beloved wife, Jeanne, he leaves behind his sisters, Ellen Conway Marion and her husband George of Suffield, and Mary Conway-Rasimas of Stonington. Uncle Dick also leaves behind nieces Kathryn Rasimas and Haley Marion and nephews Brian Rasimas and Michael Marion. Dick was predeceased by his mother and father and by his brother-in-law Tom Rasimas. Dick also leaves behind many wonderful friends, including his co-workers at Liberty Bank and his lifelong fishing buddy Paul Nott. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dick's name to Rushford Center, 1250 Silver Street, Middletown, CT 06457. Due to health concerns, a service followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park will be held at a later date. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Middletown Press on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
