Radziwon, Richard F.
Richard Francis Radziwon, 81, of Higganum, CT and Dennis Port, MA, passed away on May 1, 2020 in the comfort of his own home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and other health issues. Born on September 8, 1938, he was the son of the late Walter and Doris (Hill) Radziwon and the beloved husband of Beverly (Penfield) Radziwon for fifty-nine years.
Rich graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to serve time in United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired employee of the State of Connecticut where he worked at Middlesex Community College, Connecticut Valley Hospital and Brainerd Memorial Library. Rich also owned Richards Paint and Repair.
Rich was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Middletown. He was also a member of the Elks B.P.O.E. Middletown Lodge #771 and the Mason Granite Lodge #119 in Haddam. Rich was an avid collector of Lionel trains and collectibles. He loved his home on Cape Cod and his many great Cape Cod friends. Rich loved being with family and friends. He was highly thought of for his caring feelings towards everyone especially children and seniors. He always made others feel special.
Along with his wife, Rich is survived by his sisters, Ann Lorraine Radziwon and Betty Bengtson, both of Middletown; his step mother-in-law, Ann Penfield of Cave Creek, AZ; nieces and nephews, Bill, Steve, Debbie, Kym, Heather and Beverlyann and many wonderful friends.
Besides his parents, Rich was predeceased by his brother, Robert Radziwon and his sister, Helen Perham.
A memorial service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's memory may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 300 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 4, 2020.