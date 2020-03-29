|
Adinolfo, Richard J.
Richard John Adinolfo, 82 of Killingworth, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1938 in New Britain, Connecticut to the late John and Theresa Adinolfo (Barbragalo).
Richard was a graduate of Middletown High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps and served stateside in Orange County, California. After his time served in the military he returned to the Connecticut Shoreline where he helped his father establish the Johnny Ad's Drive-In, located in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.
He began his career as a pressman working for the Donnelly Corporation. During this time he met his loving wife Susan (Samuelson), and they married in 1962. Richard and Susan settled in Killingworth where they raised their three children. After working at Donnelly's he continued his pressman work at the New Haven Register, where he later retired.
Richard was always active serving his Killingworth community through his tenure as a Killingworth Volunteer Fireman, Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, position on the Zoning Board of Appeals and as a board member of the Killingworth Library. His community was very important to him and he served it well volunteering where he could to support the St. Lawrence Church, Killingworth Baseball League, the Killingworth Nursery School, or to help a friend or neighbor in need.
He is survived by his wife Susan Adinolfo, daughter Lisa Adinolfo (James St. Martin), daughter Michelle Adinolfo-Fishman (Jonathan Fishman) and son Michael Adinolfo. Grandchildren include Sal, Shirley Josh, Jessica, Connor, Shannon, Bella and Nina, and great-grandchildren Jesse, Brett, and Ada. He was predeceased by his brother, John Jr. Adinolfo, and sister Jeanne Adinolfo.
Funeral and burial services will be private. A memorial ceremony will be held at the St. Lawrence Church in the coming months. Dates and times will be available at a future date through the St. Lawrence Church in Killingworth http://www.stlawrencechurch.com/. Family members will provide further details in social media as well.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Richard Adinolfo to the Killingworth Library, 301 Route 81, Killingworth, CT 06419, and the Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company at 333 Route 81, Killingworth, CT 06419.
Condolences may be shared at the Swan Funeral Home of Clinton, CT https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/clinton-ct/swan-funeral-home/2632
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 30, 2020