1/1
Richard J. Dion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dion, Richard J.
Richard J. Dion, age 78, of Simsbury, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. He was the loving husband, and soul mate, of the late Pamela J. Willett Dion. Richard was born in Hartford, son of the late Norbert J. and Martha St. Roch Dion. He is survived by his children, Aimee Romero and her husband David of CA, Sue Leighton and her husband Adam of North Granby, Michael Dion and his wife Michele of East Haven, William Landers of MA and Kari Bodrey and her husband John of GA, his grandchildren, Michael and Samantha Romero, Abigail and Elizabeth Leighton, Michael and Madison Dion, Brittany and Ryan Landers and Allysa Bodrey, his sister Jackie Curry of East Lyme, his former wife Kathleen Dion of Middletown, his sister-in-law Leanne Arnold of Wethersfield and his longtime friend Fred Spallone of Middletown. Richard was predeceased by his brother Robert Dion and his brother-in-law Stephen Curry.
Richard was a proud US Army Veteran and prior to his retirement he was a licensed electrician for IBEW Local Union 35. He was an avid skier and loved spending time with his four legged buddy Murphy.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 20th at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. The service will be livestreamed at link below. Inurnment will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. In accordance with all Covid19 protocol, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Mike Rowe Workers Foundation at www.mikeroweworks.org. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Richard's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com to view the service remotely or for online tributes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved