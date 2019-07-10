Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Portland, CT
View Map
Richard O'Keefe


1953 - 2019
Richard O'Keefe Obituary
O'Keefe, Richard
Richard R. "Tiny" O'Keefe, 66 of Portland, husband of Cathy (Schwamb) O'Keefe passed away on Tuesday at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. Born on January 20, 1953 in Hartford son of the late Francis and Joyce (Gustafson) O'Keefe. He was raised in East Hartford before moving to Portland 27 years ago. Richard had been retired from Pratt & Whitney Co. after 41 years. A member of St. Mary Church Portland. Besides his wife he is survived by his loving family 3 sons Rick O'keefe and daughter-in-law Taylor of Southington, Matthew Fasciani and wife Jessica of Portland, John O'Keefe of Portland. 3 daughters Melissa Chivers and husband Craig of Middletown, Margaret O'Keefe of Portland, Kara O'Keefe and Austin. A brother Frank O'Keefe of Vernon. 3 sisters Brenda Pagano of East Hartford, Anne Cimadon of East Hartford, Sheila Brown of South Windsor. 6 grandchildren Raychel, Brionna, Molly, Avery, Matthew, Cole also several nieces and nephews. He loved his family more than life itself . He was a kind, gentle sole who loved, nature, woodworking, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was the 'BEST ' man to all that knew him. He will be missed everyday for the rest of our lives. The funeral will be held on Saturday (July 13) at 9 a.m. from the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Mary Church Portland at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Swedish cemetery Portland. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday (July 12) from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on July 11, 2019
