|
|
Olsen, Richard "Dick"
Richard "Dick" Allen Olsen, 84, of Durham, husband of the late Barbara (Larson) Olsen, died at Twin Maples Nursing Home, Durham, Thursday, March 5, 2020 of a broken heart. His beloved wife, Bobbie, passed away in late January of this year. They were married 62 years. Richard was born October 8, 1935 in Sing Sing Prison Hospital in Ossining, NY to Ida (Nelson) and Irving Olsen. Richard's father was the prison carpenter. The family later moved to Springdale, CT. While attending Stamford High he fell in love with his future wife, Barbara, and firefighting. Richard was a volunteer at the Springdale Fire Station until he left for the Army in 1955 where he served in a tank division in Germany. Upon his discharge he married Barbara and they raised their three girls in Norwalk, CT. There they were active members of the East Avenue United Methodist Church. Richard was employed for over 30 years as a generator operator for Hartford Electric Light Company, first in Stamford and later at the Middletown station. Richard also drove school buses for Norwalk Public Schools, limousines for the CT Limousine Service and Charles Chips on the weekends. In 1972 the family moved to Durham, CT. Richard was an avid camper all his life and belonged to NAFCA Rippowam Camping Club and the Minnie Winnies. Richard believed in service to God, Country and Community. He was an EMT with the Durham Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He served as Communications Officer and Steward for the Durham Volunteer Fire Company. He was a former Vice President of the CT Fire Police Association. Well into his late 70's he volunteered at Middlesex Hospital where he worked in the Emergency Room and in the field with the paramedics logging in over 5,900 hours. Nothing made him happier than to respond to the call of an alarm! He spent his final years lovingly taking care of his wife. Richard is survived by his three daughters: Kathy Palmer and husband Darrell of Albuquerque, NM, Virginia Seely and husband Steve of Cromwell and Tracy Morse of Higganum. Five grandchildren: Antony Palmer, Angelo Palmer, Carrie Seely, Molly Seely, and Craig Morse, ten great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Olsen. "Stand down Richard. Your watch is over." A Celebration in honor of Barbara and Richard will be held: April, 25th at 11:00, United Churches of Durham, 228 Main Street, Durham, CT. Donations in Richard's honor can be sent to Durham Volunteer Fire Company, Durham, CT.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 11, 2020