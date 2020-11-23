Przekopski, Richard

Richard Przekopski, 95, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, husband of the Late Ann Bartolotta Przekopski, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Thursday following a brief illness. He was born December 28, 1924 in Colchester son of the Late Victor and Mary ( Welkom) Przekopski. He retired from Pratt Whitney Aircraft after 25 years.

Surviving are two sons Richard and Ronald Przekopski of Middletown. Beloved grandchildren Ashley, Adam, and Erik Przekopski and great-grandson Cameron Walsh. He was predeceased by a daughter Lori Nosal and grandson Ryan Przekopski. Along with Two sisters Catherine Rychlovsky and Josephine Emond. Many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are Private and Under the Direction of the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St.



Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 23, 2020.