Richard R. Stebbins II, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 30th in Clinton, following a long illness. Richard was born in Middletown on February 26, 1958 to the late Richard Stebbins and Anne Wasilauski. Richard leaves behind his loving wife of 14 years Karen L. Stebbins, children Eric, John, Rebecca, Stephanie, Shawn, Jordyn, Ricky, Tyler, 4 wonderfull grandchildren, Siblings, Richard, Timothy, Kathy, Franny, Raymond and wife Angie and several nieces and nephews. He was a devoted loving father and husband. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. A private ceremony will be held for family. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arangements.

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
