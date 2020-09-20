Corsino, Rita

Rita Corsino, 73, of High St., Middletown, wife of the late Luigi Corsino passed away on Saturday, September 19th at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on September 14, 1947 in Melilli, Italy, daughter of the late Sebastiano and Graziella DiPietro. Rita had been a resident of Middletown most of her life and a member of St. Sebastian Church. Rita is survived by her loving family, two sons and daughters-in-law Rick and Franca Corsino of Middletown, Sebastian and Blanche Corsino of Middletown. Also, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.



