Willis, Rita D.

Rita D. Willis, 82, of Middletown, passed away at the Connecticut Baptist Homes, in Meriden, CT on August 9, 2020. She was born May 30, 1938 to the late Salvatore and Mary (Turro) D'Amico. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a manager at a local dry cleaners. Rita is survived by her daughter, Lori Lastrina of Middletown, two sons-in-law, Sebastian Lastrina of Middletown and William Peddle of Middlefield, as well as one sister-in-law, Eleanor D'Amico of Middletown and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen A. Peddle. The family would like to thank the Connecticut Baptist Homes staff for their loving care. Donations, in Rita's memory, may be made to the Connecticut Baptist Homes, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.



