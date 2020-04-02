|
Bailey, Robert
Robert Bailey of Portland, CT; born May 12th, 1938, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a courageous battle with but finally succumbing to the Corona Virus. Robert (Bob) was predeceased by his son Robert T. Bailey, his mother Kathryn Bailey, father Robert K. Bailey and former wife Rose Marie Bailey.
Bob leaves behind his daughter Alisa Marie Bailey of Middletown, brother John Bailey of Delray Beach, Florida and Old Saybrook, grandsons Cameron and Kyle Bailey of Haddam, and daughter-in-law Darlene Bailey of Glastonbury.
Bob was retired from CT DOT and enjoyed boating, card games, target shooting and hanging out with his grandsons. Bob was a proud Mason for over 60 years. Robert grew up in Haddam and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High in Middletown. After graduation, Robert became interested in racing cars at Waterford Speed Bowl where he and his cousin Norm Blodgett raced cars in the "Bomber Class". Bob's love of cars teaming up with his brother John, would customize old cars and do backyard repairs at their home in Haddam.
Robert had many friends and will be missed by all that knew him.
At Robert's request, there will be no formal funeral arrangements. Their will be a private service for his immediate family at a later date.
The family asks that everyone be extremely vigilant and careful in light of the current pandemic and that Bob 's memory serves as a stark reminder of this dangerous virus.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 3, 2020