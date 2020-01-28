|
Gardner, Jr., Robert C.
Robert C. Gardner, Jr., 36, of Higganum, husband of Meghan (Conrad) Gardner, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Middletown, the son of Robert C. Gardner, Sr., and Kathleen Jansky. Rob attended Haddam Killingworth High School and had been employed with Bud's Plumbing and local masonry companies fulfilling his love of stonework. He had a passion for life and love that was reflected in everything that he did. He had a way of making the world seem to be a brighter place, he will be missed and remembered by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Jean Jansky of Higganum; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Marijean Conrad of Haddam; also, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held Friday (Jan. 31st) at 5 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of his family in Shailerville-Tylerville Cemetery, Haddam. Friends may visit with his family on Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Mental Health America at www.mhanational.org. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 29, 2020