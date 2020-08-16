1/
Robert C. Harlow Sr.
1943 - 2020
Harlow, Sr., Robert C.
Robert Clayton Harlow, Sr., 77, of Haddam, beloved husband of Victoria (Skinski) Harlow died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Robert was born in Middletown, son of the late Clayton and Minnie (Pauco) Harlow. Prior to his retirement, Robert was employed as an operations supervisor with the state of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in Old Lyme. Besides his wife, Vicki, Robert is survived by two sons, Robert Harlow, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Higganum, William Harlow and his wife Jamie of Portland, a brother Lloyd Harlow of Higganum, four grandchildren, Alexandre, Villette, Blake and Ally. He will also be missed by his three cats who brought him much comfort, Spencer, Dewey and Mika. Robert was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Harlow, Stephen Harlow and sister, Bernice Cogliantry. Funeral services are private. Those who wish may make memorial contribution to ASPCA 520 8th Avenue New York, NY 10011. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com



Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 16, 2020
Vicki, Rob and Bill, Bob will be missed. He was one of the good guys. I have great memories of Bob running the forest. My deepest sympathy to you and your families.
David Buckley
Friend
August 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy in Bob's passing. I was shocked when I received the news this morning. Bob was a loyal and caring friend. We had had many enjoyable times together. I will cherish those times. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joe Risigo
August 16, 2020
Vicki, Rob, Bill and families, I am so very sorry to hear of Bob's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Paula Annino
Friend
August 15, 2020
Vicki, Rob, Bill and families,
Thoughts and prayers to all of you at this difficult time. Bob was one of a kind, the sweetest, gentlest quiet man who could always get you with a good joke and with a straight face. Cherish all the great memories you had with him. He could always make you smile. If you every need anything, please let us know. GODSPEED Bob! Elaine and Seth
Elaine Jackson
Friend
August 15, 2020
Bill and family. I’m sorry for your loss.
Michele Packer
Friend
