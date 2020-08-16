Harlow, Sr., Robert C.Robert Clayton Harlow, Sr., 77, of Haddam, beloved husband of Victoria (Skinski) Harlow died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Robert was born in Middletown, son of the late Clayton and Minnie (Pauco) Harlow. Prior to his retirement, Robert was employed as an operations supervisor with the state of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in Old Lyme. Besides his wife, Vicki, Robert is survived by two sons, Robert Harlow, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Higganum, William Harlow and his wife Jamie of Portland, a brother Lloyd Harlow of Higganum, four grandchildren, Alexandre, Villette, Blake and Ally. He will also be missed by his three cats who brought him much comfort, Spencer, Dewey and Mika. Robert was predeceased by his brothers, Richard Harlow, Stephen Harlow and sister, Bernice Cogliantry. Funeral services are private. Those who wish may make memorial contribution to ASPCA 520 8th Avenue New York, NY 10011. To share memories or express condolences online please visit