Kendall, Robert
Robert Kendall, 46, of Middletown, husband of Robyn (Johnson) Kendall, died suddenly Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown, the son of Robert "Gary" and Dolores (Konopka) Kendall of Middletown. Bob was currently an underwriter with Beazley USA in Farmington. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his brother, Timothy Kendall of Middletown; sister, Mary Tremblay and her husband Ryan of Middletown; a nephew and nieces, including his god-daughter and special niece, Kaitlyn; and his dog, Madison. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Agnes Konopka; paternal grandparents, Arnold and Lucille Kendall; his in-laws, Clifford and Sheila Johnson. Due to the current conditions the funeral service will be private. Burial will be today (June 25th) at 11:15 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, S. Main St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 24, 2020.