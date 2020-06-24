Robert Kendall
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kendall, Robert
Robert Kendall, 46, of Middletown, husband of Robyn (Johnson) Kendall, died suddenly Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown, the son of Robert "Gary" and Dolores (Konopka) Kendall of Middletown. Bob was currently an underwriter with Beazley USA in Farmington. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his brother, Timothy Kendall of Middletown; sister, Mary Tremblay and her husband Ryan of Middletown; a nephew and nieces, including his god-daughter and special niece, Kaitlyn; and his dog, Madison. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Agnes Konopka; paternal grandparents, Arnold and Lucille Kendall; his in-laws, Clifford and Sheila Johnson. Due to the current conditions the funeral service will be private. Burial will be today (June 25th) at 11:15 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, S. Main St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Burial
11:15 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Robyn and family please accept my deepest sympathy for your sudden and tremendous loss.
mark silbo
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved