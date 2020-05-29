Kruvka, Robert
Robert Kruvka, 69, of Middletown, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Edward J. and Stephanie (Kokoszka) Kruvka. Prior to his retirement, Bob was a machinist with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for over twenty-five years. Bob is survived by his brother, John Kruvka of Middletown; sisters, Judith "Judy" Cooper of Cromwell, and Patricia Nanfito and her husband, Phil of Middletown; nieces and nephews, Tom, Mike and Dave Cooper, Phil and Brian Nanfito, and Cristie Kruvka; an uncle, Stanley Kokoszka; close friend, Rosemary King of East Haven. Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 29, 2020.