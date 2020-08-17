Kearns, Robert L.
Robert L. Kearns, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the CalVet Veterans Home of California in Fresno, CA. Born in Bangor, Maine, he was the son of the late Thomas E. Kearns and Catherine (Slager) Kearns.
Robert was a wonderful, loving brother, who always kept in touch with his family and many friends, with his type written messages on postcards, using his old manual Royal typewriter. He also enjoyed his many conversations, attending the senior lunches and church dinners.
Robert will surely be missed by all.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Florence Passamano and his many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Saint Sebastian Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.
