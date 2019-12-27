|
|
Duncan, Robert M.
Robert Mark Duncan age 61 passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2019 at his home at South Green apartments of Middletown CT. Born June 17th 1958 in Meriden CT. A long time resident of Lake Beseck in Middlefield. Rob was a graduate of Vinal Tech H.S. class of 1977. He had a passion for golf, fishing, hunting which he was good at, also always happy and generous. He leaves behind his mother Genevieve Duncan, brother Louis and Sandy of Oregon, brother David and Linda of CT., sister Grace and Mike Raccio of CT., several nieces,great nephew and niece. He was predeceased by his father Louis (Zdancewicz) Duncan. A memorial service will be held at CT. Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave,Meriden, CT. 06450 on January 4th, 2020 10 a.m.-12noon in the community room. In Lieu of Flowers, those who wish, may send donations to CT. Baptist Home 292 Thorpe Ave Meriden CT. 06450
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 28, 2019