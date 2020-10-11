Maine, Robert
Robert Maine, 79, of Middletown, husband of Suzanne (Rowe) Maine, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Elmer and Victoria (Regis) Maine, Sr. Prior to his retirement, Bob was a Shift Supervisor at the Northeast Utilities Power Plant in Middletown. He will be remembered for his ability to be able to build or fix anything from cars to computers and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Russell (Margaret) Maine of Clinton, CT daughters, Donna (Jason) Kaffenberger of Manchester, CT and Charlene (Joseph) Schultz of Matthews, NC; grandchildren, Heather (Timothy) Torpey, Jennifer (Grant Link) O'Brien, Jessica Maine, Joshua Schultz, and Courtney Schultz; great-grandchildren, Jack Torpey and Simone O'Brien Link. He was predeceased by two brothers, Alfred Maine, Elmer Maine, Jr.; and a sister, Lois Ruffino-Michaud. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Thursday, October 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial services will be on Friday at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Middlesex Habitat for Humanity or your local animal shelter. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
