Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Robert Lull
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
1937 - 2019
Lull, Robert S.
Robert S. Lull, 81, of Middletown, died Monday October 7, 2019 at his home. He was born December 16, 1937 in Middletown at Sanibel Lodge as there were no rooms ad Middlesex Hospital at the time. He was the son of Edward and Sophie (Baginski) Lull. Robert was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1956 and was a 3-star letterman in swimming. Robert learned baker's work with his father Ed at Marino's Bakery for 10 years. He retired from Middletown Toyota after more than 20 years in 2007. Robert loved all sports including drag racing in the 60's and playing golf. He had a hole-in-one at the Portland Golf Course in 2003. Robert was predeceased by parents Ed and Sophie and brothers, Richard and Edward Jr. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday (Oct. 24th) at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 21, 2019
