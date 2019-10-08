|
|
Williams, Robert
Robert "Gene" Eugene Williams, 75, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hughes Rehabilitation Center in West Hartford. Born in Dade City, FL, he was the son of the late Maggie Lue Williams. Better known as Papa Gene to all.
Gene had lived over twenty years in Middletown, he worked for Greenwald Industries was a member of Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the George W. Crawford Lodge #21 F & AM Mason Lodge.
Gene is survived by his son, Robert Drayton of Freeport, NY; three daughters, Tracy Slade of Brooklyn, NY, Geraldine Ramsey of Detroit, MI and Neila T. Sanders of Detroit, MI; a brother, Daryl Williams of Dade City, FL; a sister, Cheryl Perry of Arlington, VA and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Florida where full military honors will be accorded where he will join his mother.
Family and friends may call on Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 9, 2019