Stobo, Roberta
Roberta Marion (Chase) Stobo, 88, of East Hampton, wife of the late John Robert Stobo, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Middlesex Health Care Center. Roberta was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1931. From an early age, she was raised as the ward of two sisters, Maude and Ethel LaForge. She began adult life as a secretary, married in 1950, and continued to work until the birth of her first child. After her husband died in 1982, Roberta returned to the workforce. She retired in 2012 after spending twenty years as an aide at Westside Manor in East Hampton. She loved animals and shared her home with many dogs and cats over the years. She is survived by two sons, John R. Stobo, Jr., of New York City, and David P. Stobo, presently residing in the Philippines, a granddaughter, Jennifer Allen, and three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Lillian Elliot. We will miss her dearly. Due to current events, funeral and graveside services are private. Please consider an act of kindness to others in Mom's memory or a donation to a charity of choice. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 5, 2020.