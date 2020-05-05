Roberta Stobo
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stobo, Roberta
Roberta Marion (Chase) Stobo, 88, of East Hampton, wife of the late John Robert Stobo, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Middlesex Health Care Center. Roberta was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1931. From an early age, she was raised as the ward of two sisters, Maude and Ethel LaForge. She began adult life as a secretary, married in 1950, and continued to work until the birth of her first child. After her husband died in 1982, Roberta returned to the workforce. She retired in 2012 after spending twenty years as an aide at Westside Manor in East Hampton. She loved animals and shared her home with many dogs and cats over the years. She is survived by two sons, John R. Stobo, Jr., of New York City, and David P. Stobo, presently residing in the Philippines, a granddaughter, Jennifer Allen, and three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Lillian Elliot. We will miss her dearly. Due to current events, funeral and graveside services are private. Please consider an act of kindness to others in Mom's memory or a donation to a charity of choice. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved