Carmichael, Robertine O.
Robertine (Bobbie) O. Carmichael died on October 29, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Van Buren, Maine on April 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Patrick and Aurora (Paradis) Ouellette. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Rodney (Rod) Carmichael.
Bobbie graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Van Buren, Maine in 1944. In 1947, she graduated from the Madigan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Houlton, Maine. She received her Bachelor's degree in 1973 from Central Connecticut State University. She retired from Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown after 19 years of dedicated service.
Bobbie enjoyed playing cards, especially penny poker, wintering in Florida and spending time with her 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband and parents, Bobbie was predeceased by 1 brother and 4 sisters.
Bobbie is survived by 3 sons and 5 daughters, Roger Carmichael of Middletown, Joel Carmichael of Southington, Melvin Carmichael of Chester, Janice Amara of Venice, FL, Susan Timbro of Cromwell, Rachel Rosenthal of Middletown, Denise Carmichael of Middletown and Michele Cotter of Middletown. She is also survived by 3 siblings, Marie Swazey of ME, Rachel LaPerle of NH and John Ouellette of East Hartford.
Services are private due to COVID-19. Donations may be made, in Bobbie's name, to the food pantry St. Vincent de Paul, 617 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457.
