Hannaford, Rodney Alton
Rodney Alton Hannaford, 76, of East Hampton, husband of Judith (Harris) Hannaford, returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 peacefully in the comfort of his own home. After a 7-year battle with Melanoma, his devotion to his family and firm belief in God gave him the strength in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
He was born in Claremont, NH, the son of the late Charles Hannaford and Zella (Snide) Hannaford. Rodney served with the US Army and had a long career with Pratt and Whitney as a Quality Assurance Inspector for over 30 years. In retirement, Rod enjoyed many years golfing, camping, fishing and boating with his grandchildren and family. He was a devoted husband and loving grandfather who was kind and soft spoken, had many friends, and a keen sense of humor. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who will celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
Predeceased by his 2 stepbrothers; Cedric and Ernest Dutton, Rodney is survived by his daughter Christine D. (Hannaford) Salisbury, and her husband Mark Salisbury; grandchildren, Justin, Jessilyn, and Jeremy Salisbury. His daughter; Sharon R. (Hannaford) Cubit, and her husband Darren Cubit; granddaughter, Danielle Cubit. His son; James Michael Harris and wife Nancy (Scandura) Harris of East Hampton; grandchildren, Alexis M. Harris, and James S. Harris. Survived also by his brother, Roger Hannaford of North Carolina and sister, Sylvia (Hannaford) McEntegart, her husband Thomas D. McEntegart of Maryland and nephews, Thomas and Sean McEntegart.
In lieu of funeral services and to honor Rodney's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to Middlesex Health Hopsice Home Care, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 5, 2019