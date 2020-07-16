1/
Roger A. Sabourin
1945 - 2020
Sabourin, Roger A.
Roger A. Sabourin, 74, of Middlefield, beloved husband of Patricia L. (Dwire) Sabourin died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. Roger was born in Middletown, son of the late Roland Sabourin and Mabel (Bisson) Sabourin. Prior to his retirement, Roger was employed as an electrician with Beacon Aerospace Corporation in Bloomfield. He was also an active member of the New Haven Sportsman Club. Besides his wife Roger is survived by a daughter, Taryn Diamaya and her husband Darren of Las Vegas, NV, a son, Ryan Sabourin and his wife Julia of Pittsfield, MA, two brothers, Marcel Sabourin of Middlefield, Roland Sabourin of Coventry, two stepsons, Cletus Dwire of Minnesota Olin Small and his wife Kayla of Minnesota, eight grandchildren, Alexia and Aiden Johnson, Alexandra and Charlotte Sabourin, Armando Salazar, Brooklynn and Tyler Latvala, and Blake Small. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 21st at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may call prior the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Middlefield Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 2572 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
July 15, 2020
Prayers to you. Gone to soon
Jeanni Lippelgoos
Family
July 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Im sending my love to your family. Knowing how much Taryn loves him is testament to the man he must have been.
Angie Dimaya
Family
July 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Roger, I owe you a forever thank you for your blessings; allowing me to marry your amazing daughter, and kindly welcoming me to your family. Also wishing to thank you for your support, love & respect to me as your son-in-law.

Love and miss you already,
Darren
Darren Dimaya
Son
July 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
I love you Dad. Thank you for always being my rock. I miss you.
Taryn Dimaya
Daughter
