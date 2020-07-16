Sabourin, Roger A.
Roger A. Sabourin, 74, of Middlefield, beloved husband of Patricia L. (Dwire) Sabourin died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. Roger was born in Middletown, son of the late Roland Sabourin and Mabel (Bisson) Sabourin. Prior to his retirement, Roger was employed as an electrician with Beacon Aerospace Corporation in Bloomfield. He was also an active member of the New Haven Sportsman Club. Besides his wife Roger is survived by a daughter, Taryn Diamaya and her husband Darren of Las Vegas, NV, a son, Ryan Sabourin and his wife Julia of Pittsfield, MA, two brothers, Marcel Sabourin of Middlefield, Roland Sabourin of Coventry, two stepsons, Cletus Dwire of Minnesota Olin Small and his wife Kayla of Minnesota, eight grandchildren, Alexia and Aiden Johnson, Alexandra and Charlotte Sabourin, Armando Salazar, Brooklynn and Tyler Latvala, and Blake Small. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 21st at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may call prior the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Middlefield Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 2572 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
