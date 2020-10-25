Bailey, Roger Arlington
Roger Arlington Bailey, 73, of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Edna Donbrowo Bailey and Arlington Clyde Bailey. During his younger years, Roger participated in ballroom dancing competitions and was very active in DeMolay in Middletown. Roger was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of 1965. He attended Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford, giving piano lessons to adults and children to earn spending money. He enjoyed playing the Carillon at church and being the substitute organist in Holy Trinity. In 1968, Roger enlisted in the Navy where he was a hospital corpsman serving in New London and two tours in Antarctica followed by six years in the Naval Reserves. After his active military service, he resided for over 40 years in East Hartford, working for many years at Travelers Insurance in Hartford as an Assistant Underwriter in large Commercial Accounts. He was happy to relocate back to his family home in Middletown after the passing of his mother in 2012. Roger was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Middletown. Active in the Order of the Eastern Star of CT, he was a Past Grand Patron, member of Temple Chapter No 53 in South Windsor, a member of St John's Lodge #2, AF & AM in Middletown and a member of Rainbow Court, Order of Amaranth. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 51 years, Francine Arsenault Bailey, one son, Roger David Bailey and his wife, Kristina, of Bristol, who he thought more of as a daughter than a daughter-in-law, and his two grandsons, Jason David and Eric David, both of whom he hoped would remember him for his sense of humor. He leaves his brother-in-law, Roger Arsenault and his wife Carol of East Haven, his niece, Jennifer Moulton and her husband Eric of Enfield, New Hampshire, his nephew Jared Arsenault and his wife Jessica of Rochester, VT and their children, Cole and Tanner Moulton and Aiden and Addison Arsenault. Besides his parents, Roger was predeceased by a son, David Arlington Bailey. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 28th, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St, Middletown, CT from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services, including an Eastern Star Service, will start at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Indian Hill Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be designated for the Youth Scholarship Fund in his memory, and sent to the Grand Chapter of CT OES, PO Box 143, Plymouth, CT 06782. To share memories or express condolences onlinem, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
