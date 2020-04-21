|
Stackpole, Roger
Roger Alton Stackpole, 84, of Portland, CT, passed away from COVID-19 on April 19, 2020 at the Grandview Nursing and Rehab Center in New Britain, CT. Roger was born in West Ellsworth Maine in 1935. He was predeceased by his wife, Patsy J. Stackpole (Hinton) in 1992, a daughter, Dorothy L. Stackpole in 2001 and a stepdaughter Gretchen D. Lane in 2009. Mr. Stackpole is survived by his wife Christine Stackpole (Mudersbach) of Portland, CT, daughter and son-in-law Carolyn J. Boutin and David R. Boutin of Middletown and Kathy Richer (Stackpole) of Middletown, CT, and a step daughter and son-in-law Angel and Heidi Torres of Madison, CT. Roger also had several grandchildren: Melanie Boutin, Kimberly and Phillip Abram, Jessica Boutin, Casey Richer and Collin Richer, all of Middletown, and granddaughter Nina Wawrosz, her husband Jeff Wawrosz of Parma, OH. Roger also had several great-grandchildren: Olivia Rodriguez- Boutin, Ellison and Emmilyn Abram, Caleb Wawrosz and Dannica and Amelia Torres.
Roger led a long, full life including serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and retired from New Departure Hyatt in Bristol, CT in 1992. He devoted his life to spending time with family, camping, long road trips to see family, always offering advice and a corny joke. He was the life of many a party and always made everyone feel like they were part of his family. He loved Jerry Springer, Resee's Peanut Butter Cups, Sunkist orange soda, country music and classic rock.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Roger's memory to The at www.act.alz.org The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 22, 2020