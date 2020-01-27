Middletown Press Obituaries
Roland J. Lavoie

Roland J. Lavoie Obituary
Lavoie, Roland J.
Roland J. Lavoie, 78, of Middletown, CT, passed away on January 27th, 2020 after suffering from a stroke.
Roland was born February 19, 1941 to Elizabeth (Valeri Bartalotta) and Rollin Lavoie in Middletown, CT.
Since his retirement from the State of CT, he maintained an active lifestyle and helped many of the under privileged and animals. Roland was very active in the Catholic Church. Though not a member of any particular church, Roland attended the 9:00 a.m. Mass at St. Pius X faithfully. He liked to make the rounds at other local churches and became friends with many priests, nuns, and parishioners. He made friends no matter where he went and could usually be found in Mass, McDonald's, the dog park with his beloved Marie, many of his favorite restaurants, and especially at the Lutheran Church on Wednesday nights for the spaghetti dinner. He was a man who told it like he saw it, but was always there for a friend in need. Though spending a life in serving others in need, he thought his greatest accomplishment was serving in a Mass with his "good friend (St.) Padre Pio".
Roland was predeceased by his father, Rollin Lavoie, his mother, Elizabeth Bartalotta, his stepfather, Sebastian Bartalotta, and his brother Lauren Lavoie. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Susan Lavoie, nephew, Steve Lavoie, niece, Danielle (and her spouse, Chris) Cottrill, great-nephew, Adam Lavoie, great-niece, Emily Lavoie, and his beloved dog, Marie.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in St. John Cemetery, Middletown. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High Street, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Middletown Amazing Grace Food Pantry or the ASPCA.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 28, 2020
