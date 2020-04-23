Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Ronald Hanson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Hanson Obituary
Hanson, Ronald
Ronald Hanson, 74, of Middletown, husband of Linda (Masselli) Hanson, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at MidState Medical Center, Meriden. He was born in Kane, PA, the son of the late Laverne and Mary Jane (Bridge) Hanson. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Ron served with the US Navy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Craig Hanson of Tulsa, OK and Scott Hanson and his wife Caitlin Lacey of Middletown; a brother, Richard Hanson and his wife Gail of OH; also several beloved nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Hanson and a twin sister, Carol Houlett. Funeral services and burial are private. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -