Manthay, Ronald W.

Ronald W. Manthay of Connecticut Baptist Home, Meriden, CT was called home to heaven on July 21, 2020. He was 81. Ron was born in New Britain, CT on October 15, 1938 to parents Reinhold and Edith (Reckert) Manthay. Ron is survived by his Uncle and Aunt, Walter and Janet Manthay of Middletown and many cousins. He spent his early years in Middletown helping his parents on the family farm and greatly enjoyed being a member of the Boy Scouts of America. Ron worked for Insilco Corporation Factory "E" from 1968-1970. The family retired to Florida, travelled the country and made many happy memories together. His mother Edith died in 1993. Later in 1999, Ronald and his father returned to Connecticut to reside in Cedar Ridge and Connecticut Baptist Home Nursing Facility in Meriden, CT. Ronald's father, Reinhold passed away in 2005. Ronnie continued to live Connecticut Baptist Home where he made friends and enjoyed the activities provided for the residents. He always was coloring pictures, making ceramics and Christmas ornaments for his many cousins, for the residents and for the staff. Ronnie was a Red Sox fan and he liked watching golf on TV. Cousins, Janice and Joseph Piscitello were always loving and supportive for Ronnie by taking him home for dinner, and to family functions. They made day trips to Almeida Farms in Swansea, MA to visit very close friends which he and his parents made when they lived in Florida. Ronnie really enjoyed seeing the collection of refurbished tractors that Almeida Farms collected over the years. Many, many thanks to all the staff at Connecticut Baptist Home for their care and concern and for making Ron's life happier. He was their longest standing resident for 21 years. Ronald will be laid to rest alongside his parents at a private ceremony at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill with Pastor Scott M. MacDonald of St. John Lutheran Church In Meriden officiating.



