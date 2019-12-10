Middletown Press Obituaries
Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Flowood, MS
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Flowood, MS
View Map
Rosa Giurintano Obituary
Giurintano, Rosa
Rosa (Pitruzzello) Giurintano, daughter of Mauro and Sebastiana (Campisi) Pitruzzello passed away on December 4, 2019 at her home in Brandon Mississippi. She was born in Melilli Sicily in 1937. Besides her husband of 57 years, Anthony Giurintano, she leaves her sons Anthony Jr. Gregory, Sebastian and Robert, her gransdsons Christopher and Sebastian and her granddaughters Miranda, and Arielle. She is predeceased by her brothers Carmelo, Sebastiano, Giuseppe, Salvatore and Luigi and her sisters Maria Fazzino and Lucia Vinci. She was loved and will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and burial were in held in Mississippi.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 11, 2019
