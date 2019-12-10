|
|
Giurintano, Rosa
Rosa (Pitruzzello) Giurintano, daughter of Mauro and Sebastiana (Campisi) Pitruzzello passed away on December 4, 2019 at her home in Brandon Mississippi. She was born in Melilli Sicily in 1937. Besides her husband of 57 years, Anthony Giurintano, she leaves her sons Anthony Jr. Gregory, Sebastian and Robert, her gransdsons Christopher and Sebastian and her granddaughters Miranda, and Arielle. She is predeceased by her brothers Carmelo, Sebastiano, Giuseppe, Salvatore and Luigi and her sisters Maria Fazzino and Lucia Vinci. She was loved and will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and burial were in held in Mississippi.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 11, 2019