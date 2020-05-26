Misenti, Rosa

Rosa (Garofalo) Misenti, 91 of Sarasota, FL previously of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Salvatore Misenti, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1928 in Melilli, Sicily. She was the daughter of the late Salvatore Garofalo and Concetta (Morello) Garofalo. She is survived by her beloved children Sebastian and his wife Helen Misenti of Sarasota, FL, and Maria DiMauro of Middletown. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren Tommy and Christina DiMauro of Middletown, Salvatore and his wife Kathleen and Richard Misenti and her cherished great-grandchildren Bianca, Giada, and Marina Misenti of Sarasota, FL. She is survived by her sisters Anna Calvo, and Mary Milardo of Middletown, her brother Sebastian Garofalo and his companion Patricia Savastra of Cromwell and her sister-in-law Tina Garofalo of Middletown. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in CT and Italy.

She was predeceased by her beloved son Giuseppe (Pippuccio) Misenti, her son-in-law Salvatore DiMauro, her sisters Sebastiana (Nella) Garofalo, Vincenza Cannata and her brother Joseph Garofalo.

She was fondly known as Rosina she was a kind, considerate, gentle, and loving person with many family and friends that adored and loved her. She is loved and truly missed by everyone that knew her.

She was a devoted and life-long member of St. Sebastian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Sebastian Church and the renovations funds.

Due to current conditions funeral services and a burial are private a memorial mass will be held at a later date for family and friends.

D'Angelo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



